Roberto E. Zendejas
1932 - 2020
Zendejas
ROBERTO E. ZENDEJAS
January 19, 1932 August 6, 2020
W4 Roberto E. Zendejas, U.S. Army (Ret.), 88, went to join his Lord in heaven on August 6, 2020.
He was born in San Antonio, TX to Ana and Erasmo Zendejas on January 19, 1932. He grew up in San Antonio until he left to enlist in the U. S. Army.
He married his sweetheart, Rachel, and they traveled all over the United States and Italy while he served. He just celebrated 65 years of wedded bliss with his bride in January of 2020.
"Zee" as he is affectionately known to family and friends, also did several tours in Korea during the war and is a decorated military war veteran.
After retiring from the military, Zee moved to Colorado Springs, CO and was the Director of Human Resources and Facilities at the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center for 21 years.
He is survived by his wife, Rachel; daughters, Anna, Linda and Terri; sons, Robert and Jim; as well as 10 grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Cappadona Funeral Home, 1020 E. Fillmore Street, Colorado Springs, CO. A rosary will be said at 9:30am and a service will follow at 10:00am. For more details please visit: cappadonafh.com.



Published in The Gazette on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cappadona Funeral Home
1020 E. Fillmore Street
Colorado Springs, CO 80907
(719) 520-1817
