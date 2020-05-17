ThompsonROBIN DALE THOMPSONAugust 1, 1955May 8, 2020Our own gentle giant and fierce protector is now watching over all of us. Robin Dale Thompson passed from this life on May 8, 2020. Rob was born August 1, 1955 in Valley Springs South Dakota to Lola Gezewski-Thompson-Finch and Robert Thompson. Rob was very proud of his family. He protected and loved them with all hisheart.He never forgot his friends, even if many years had passed since they had seen one another. He never forgot his boyhood home of Hills, MN. He was a terrific pool player and spent many a night shooting pool at the old Bankshot over on the Westside.He enjoyed cruising and attending car shows in his 55 Chevy, and always looked forward to swapping stories with his car buddies at weekly "Beer Gardens". He loved to take road trips. We had some great adventurestogether.Rob showed everyone a good time and enjoyed good music. His margaritas are legendary! He tried to make someone smile every day and his line I'm marvelous, how are you today? usually did it. He appreciated the beauty of the world.Rob is survived by his wife Deirdre (Dee) Thompson and sons Joseph Malory (Laura) and Matthew Malory (Brittany). Grandsons Jackson, Jacob and Steven and Granddaughters Amilya, Marley and Sophia. Brother Robert Thompson of Colorado Springs. Sisters Carol Thompson, Sherry Keith (Allen) and Rochelle Bowles of Colorado Springs and Debbie Marcum (Craig) of Kingman AZ. Nephews Chad Keith (Amelia), Charles Justin Bowles (Jen), Tom Marcum, Jim Marcum, John Ramirez (Gina), Mark Ramirez. Nieces Rebekah Nugent, Nicole Wilson (Justin), Cathy Williams, Colleen Ramirez. Sister-in-law Barbara Ramirez (Henry). And his much loved great-nephews and great-nieces.Rob was preceded in death by his parents and also by infant daughter Robyn Denise Thompson born to Rob and his first wife Jody.He was a good man. If Rob touched your life, put in a prayer and a good word for him. We celebrate Rob every day, and we'll have a get together athis home this summer.