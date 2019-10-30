Guest Book View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 1:00 PM Air Force Academy Cemetery Memorial Pavilion Send Flowers Obituary

Wells

RODNEY ALLEN WELLS

November 11, 1942 October 22, 2019

Rodney Allen Wells died peacefully on October 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Centralia, Illinois, on November 11, 1942, and graduated from the Air Force Academy in 1964. He spent 25 years as an Air Force pilot, attaining the rank of Colonel before retiring in 1989 to put on the uniform of United Airlines for 14 years, retiring as a Captain.

He had a lifelong passion for education, attaining two masters degrees in English while on active duty and teaching English at USAFA, CTU and PPCC.

He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, community volunteer, and friend who loved to travel and spend time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by a family who loved him dearly including his wife of 53 years, Sabra Wells; son Brennan Wells and wife Leah of Colorado Springs; daughter Allison Catalano and husband Pete of Monument; grandchildren Greysen, Peter, Griffen, Sabra, and Chloe; stepmother Jean Wells of Tempe, AZ; brother Scott Wells of Houston, TX; and nephews Sean and Nick Wells and their families.

A memorial service will be held on November 4th at 1pm at the Air Force Academy Cemetery Memorial Pavilion.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Literacy Center (





