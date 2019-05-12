Musarra
RODNEY THOMAS MUSARRA "AKA" BREWER
December 1964 February 2019
Rodney T. Musarra, 54, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away unexpectedly in February, 2019.
Beloved husband and best friend to, Linda Musarra, for over 21 years and beloved dog Dad to, Bear and Peyton.
Born in December 1964 to Joan Musarra of Jersey Shore, PA and Charles Musarra of Prescott, AZ, brother to, Melissa Musarra (Mike) of Youngstown, PA and brother to, Zachary Foley (Jodi) of Jersey Shore, PA.
Preceding him in death was his son and the first and other love of his life, Dustin Andrew Musarra, 23 months and also his sister, Vanessa Musarra.
Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews, VFW Warriors, home brewers, and many friends old and new.
Rodney joined the NAVY in 1981, and served 6 years as an interior communications specialist on the USS LONGBEACH. After the NAVY Rodney lived in many states including PA, NM, CA, and of course CO.
Rodney wore many hats in his life working as an electronics tech, field service engineering tech, water operator, money handling service tech, Realtor and most recently as a student at CTU pursing a degree in IT technology.
Other interests he excelled at was baking, grilling, cooking (everyone can attest to this fact), home brewing (again, excellent home brewer) mountain biking, camping, photography and riding his motorcycle.
Proud member of VFW Post 101 and VFW Warriors, and The Brew Brothers of Pikes Peak.
Rodney loved his wife, loved his family and loved his dogs.
Donations to or other Veterans organization if you want.
Please do not cry because I am gone, be happy that I was here. Instead of tears take a bicycle ride, motorcycle ride, cook, bake, grill and or have a beer!!! Enjoy.
Celebration of Life
VFW Post 101
Colorado Springs, CO.
Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019