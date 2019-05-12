Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rodney Thomas Musarra. View Sign Service Information All Veterans Funeral & Cremation - Colorado Springs 6922 North Academy Boulevard Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (800)-766-7007 Send Flowers Obituary

Musarra

RODNEY THOMAS MUSARRA "AKA" BREWER

December 1964 February 2019

Rodney T. Musarra, 54, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away unexpectedly in February, 2019.

Beloved husband and best friend to, Linda Musarra, for over 21 years and beloved dog Dad to, Bear and Peyton.

Born in December 1964 to Joan Musarra of Jersey Shore, PA and Charles Musarra of Prescott, AZ, brother to, Melissa Musarra (Mike) of Youngstown, PA and brother to, Zachary Foley (Jodi) of Jersey Shore, PA.

Preceding him in death was his son and the first and other love of his life, Dustin Andrew Musarra, 23 months and also his sister, Vanessa Musarra.

Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews, VFW Warriors, home brewers, and many friends old and new.

Rodney joined the NAVY in 1981, and served 6 years as an interior communications specialist on the USS LONGBEACH. After the NAVY Rodney lived in many states including PA, NM, CA, and of course CO.

Rodney wore many hats in his life working as an electronics tech, field service engineering tech, water operator, money handling service tech, Realtor and most recently as a student at CTU pursing a degree in IT technology.

Other interests he excelled at was baking, grilling, cooking (everyone can attest to this fact), home brewing (again, excellent home brewer) mountain biking, camping, photography and riding his motorcycle.

Proud member of VFW Post 101 and VFW Warriors, and The Brew Brothers of Pikes Peak.

Rodney loved his wife, loved his family and loved his dogs.

Donations to or other Veterans organization if you want.

Please do not cry because I am gone, be happy that I was here. Instead of tears take a bicycle ride, motorcycle ride, cook, bake, grill and or have a beer!!! Enjoy.

Celebration of Life

VFW Post 101

Colorado Springs, CO.







MusarraRODNEY THOMAS MUSARRA "AKA" BREWERDecember 1964 February 2019Rodney T. Musarra, 54, of Colorado Springs, CO passed away unexpectedly in February, 2019.Beloved husband and best friend to, Linda Musarra, for over 21 years and beloved dog Dad to, Bear and Peyton.Born in December 1964 to Joan Musarra of Jersey Shore, PA and Charles Musarra of Prescott, AZ, brother to, Melissa Musarra (Mike) of Youngstown, PA and brother to, Zachary Foley (Jodi) of Jersey Shore, PA.Preceding him in death was his son and the first and other love of his life, Dustin Andrew Musarra, 23 months and also his sister, Vanessa Musarra.Fondly remembered by nieces and nephews, VFW Warriors, home brewers, and many friends old and new.Rodney joined the NAVY in 1981, and served 6 years as an interior communications specialist on the USS LONGBEACH. After the NAVY Rodney lived in many states including PA, NM, CA, and of course CO.Rodney wore many hats in his life working as an electronics tech, field service engineering tech, water operator, money handling service tech, Realtor and most recently as a student at CTU pursing a degree in IT technology.Other interests he excelled at was baking, grilling, cooking (everyone can attest to this fact), home brewing (again, excellent home brewer) mountain biking, camping, photography and riding his motorcycle.Proud member of VFW Post 101 and VFW Warriors, and The Brew Brothers of Pikes Peak.Rodney loved his wife, loved his family and loved his dogs.Donations to or other Veterans organization if you want.Please do not cry because I am gone, be happy that I was here. Instead of tears take a bicycle ride, motorcycle ride, cook, bake, grill and or have a beer!!! Enjoy.Celebration of LifeVFW Post 101Colorado Springs, CO. Published in The Gazette on May 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.