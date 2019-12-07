Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Alan Maestas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Maestas

ROGER ALAN MAESTAS

Sunrise June 28, 1949 Sunset December 7, 2000

Today we celebrate cherished memories of Roger Alan Maestas Sunrise Sunset June 28, 1949 December 7, 2000.

What a Beautiful difference one single life made. He left us 19 years ago today. Truly a soul to admire and respect. He devoted his life to family. Friends and colleagues creating joy in every moment. A life that touches others goes on forever. To know him was to love him.

His Birth was a gift to us all. His Life a wondrous lesson. His Love felt everyday. His Spirit dwells within us. His Song lives forever in our hearts.

We celebrate the life he lived that made us who we are.

Love, Anne, Erika, Andrew, Misty, Avrie, AJ, Cathy, Nancy, Noelle and many family and friends.

The life given us by nature is short but the memory of a life well spent is eternal.

-Cicero 106-46 B.C.





MaestasROGER ALAN MAESTASSunrise June 28, 1949 Sunset December 7, 2000Today we celebrate cherished memories of Roger Alan Maestas Sunrise Sunset June 28, 1949 December 7, 2000.What a Beautiful difference one single life made. He left us 19 years ago today. Truly a soul to admire and respect. He devoted his life to family. Friends and colleagues creating joy in every moment. A life that touches others goes on forever. To know him was to love him.His Birth was a gift to us all. His Life a wondrous lesson. His Love felt everyday. His Spirit dwells within us. His Song lives forever in our hearts.We celebrate the life he lived that made us who we are.Love, Anne, Erika, Andrew, Misty, Avrie, AJ, Cathy, Nancy, Noelle and many family and friends.The life given us by nature is short but the memory of a life well spent is eternal.-Cicero 106-46 B.C. Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close