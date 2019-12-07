Maestas
ROGER ALAN MAESTAS
Sunrise June 28, 1949 Sunset December 7, 2000
Today we celebrate cherished memories of Roger Alan Maestas Sunrise Sunset June 28, 1949 December 7, 2000.
What a Beautiful difference one single life made. He left us 19 years ago today. Truly a soul to admire and respect. He devoted his life to family. Friends and colleagues creating joy in every moment. A life that touches others goes on forever. To know him was to love him.
His Birth was a gift to us all. His Life a wondrous lesson. His Love felt everyday. His Spirit dwells within us. His Song lives forever in our hearts.
We celebrate the life he lived that made us who we are.
Love, Anne, Erika, Andrew, Misty, Avrie, AJ, Cathy, Nancy, Noelle and many family and friends.
The life given us by nature is short but the memory of a life well spent is eternal.
-Cicero 106-46 B.C.
Published in The Gazette on Dec. 7, 2019