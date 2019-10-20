Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger Brent Lane. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Lane

ROGER BRENT LANE

June 25, 1932 October 8, 2019

ROGER BRENT LANE, 87, of Peyton, CO, who formerly lived in Longmont and Colorado Springs, CO, Tucson, AZ, and Ocala, FL, passed away on October 8, 2019 at home following 3 weeks of in-home Hospice Care. He was born to the late Gordon and Grace Lane in Albemarle, NC on June 25, 1932 and moved to Longmont, CO where he graduated from Longmont High School in 1950 as Senior Class President. He continued his education at Colorado A&M College in Fort Collins (now known as CSU) graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. Roger joined the Air Force in 1955 and spent over 3 years serving his country that he was so proud of.

Throughout the rest of his professional career he was President of Security Savings and Loan in Colorado Springs, a Realtor for Frederick and Ross, an insurance salesman for Primac Insurance, and then in 1993 became the Director of Hand In Hand International Adoptions' Colorado Office where he ran the Chinese Adoption programs, making over 15 trips with 8-12 families at a time to China to assist them with the paperwork processes as they received their precious children. In 1998, he moved to Tucson, AZ to take the position of Director of Development for Hand In Hand and continued this work in Ocala, FL until his retirement in 2013.

Roger was very active in his community, always searching for ways to help others through his work with Rotary Club, Jaycees, YMCA, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, USO, Pikes Peak Range Riders, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo President, Pikes Peak United Way, and Hand In Hand Board. While living in Florida, he enjoyed his horses, geese, dogs, cats, rabbits and any other animals that needed his love. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Suzanne of 44 years and his favorite "brother" Jim who was actually his brother in law.

He is survived by his wife of 20 years, MaryLee; son Steve (Gayle) Lane of Conifer, CO; stepsons Jeremy (Trena) Fahrenbrink of CS and Tim (Brenda) Fahrenbrink of Bloomington, MN; daughters Kathy (Quentin) Ladner of Cedaredge, CO, Karen (John) Lane/Herion of Montrose, CO, Irina (Brady) Hancock of Grand Junction, CO, and Lori Lane of Peyton, CO; step-daughters Maria Elena Normann of Georgetown, TX, and Michelle Whetherhult of CS; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Lane, Brent Lane, Summer (Nick) Holm, Brittany Fahrenbrink, Nathan Whetherhult, Skyler Fahrenbrink, Taylor Normann, Ashley Normann, and one great granddaughter, Audrey Holm.

Roger was not only a gentleman but a wonderful Christian who showed by his life, a genuine love for all.

The Memorial Service and Celebration of Roger Lane's life will be held at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO on October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the main sanctuary followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting tax deductible donations be given to Hand In Hand International Adoptions in memory of Roger that will benefit orphaned and abandoned children of the world.





LaneROGER BRENT LANEJune 25, 1932 October 8, 2019ROGER BRENT LANE, 87, of Peyton, CO, who formerly lived in Longmont and Colorado Springs, CO, Tucson, AZ, and Ocala, FL, passed away on October 8, 2019 at home following 3 weeks of in-home Hospice Care. He was born to the late Gordon and Grace Lane in Albemarle, NC on June 25, 1932 and moved to Longmont, CO where he graduated from Longmont High School in 1950 as Senior Class President. He continued his education at Colorado A&M College in Fort Collins (now known as CSU) graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree. Roger joined the Air Force in 1955 and spent over 3 years serving his country that he was so proud of.Throughout the rest of his professional career he was President of Security Savings and Loan in Colorado Springs, a Realtor for Frederick and Ross, an insurance salesman for Primac Insurance, and then in 1993 became the Director of Hand In Hand International Adoptions' Colorado Office where he ran the Chinese Adoption programs, making over 15 trips with 8-12 families at a time to China to assist them with the paperwork processes as they received their precious children. In 1998, he moved to Tucson, AZ to take the position of Director of Development for Hand In Hand and continued this work in Ocala, FL until his retirement in 2013.Roger was very active in his community, always searching for ways to help others through his work with Rotary Club, Jaycees, YMCA, Big Brothers/Big Sisters, USO, Pikes Peak Range Riders, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo President, Pikes Peak United Way, and Hand In Hand Board. While living in Florida, he enjoyed his horses, geese, dogs, cats, rabbits and any other animals that needed his love. Roger was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Suzanne of 44 years and his favorite "brother" Jim who was actually his brother in law.He is survived by his wife of 20 years, MaryLee; son Steve (Gayle) Lane of Conifer, CO; stepsons Jeremy (Trena) Fahrenbrink of CS and Tim (Brenda) Fahrenbrink of Bloomington, MN; daughters Kathy (Quentin) Ladner of Cedaredge, CO, Karen (John) Lane/Herion of Montrose, CO, Irina (Brady) Hancock of Grand Junction, CO, and Lori Lane of Peyton, CO; step-daughters Maria Elena Normann of Georgetown, TX, and Michelle Whetherhult of CS; 8 grandchildren, Ashley Lane, Brent Lane, Summer (Nick) Holm, Brittany Fahrenbrink, Nathan Whetherhult, Skyler Fahrenbrink, Taylor Normann, Ashley Normann, and one great granddaughter, Audrey Holm.Roger was not only a gentleman but a wonderful Christian who showed by his life, a genuine love for all.The Memorial Service and Celebration of Roger Lane's life will be held at First Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Cascade Avenue, Colorado Springs, CO on October 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the main sanctuary followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting tax deductible donations be given to Hand In Hand International Adoptions in memory of Roger that will benefit orphaned and abandoned children of the world. Published in The Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close