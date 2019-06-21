Towne
ROGER CHARLES TOWNE
12/13/1934
5/26/2019
Roger Charles Towne passed away peacefully with family on May 26, 2019 in Monument, Colorado. He is survived by his eternal wife Carol, their children Scott and Leslie, their grandchildren Alan, Jamie, Colin, and William, their great-grandchild Phoenix, and his sister, Janice. Roger had a long and successful career as a businessman in real estate, healthcare, and many entrepreneurial ventures. He was a graduate of Dearborn High in Michigan and graduated from the University of Michigan School of Engineering. He was a veteran of the Armed Forces. Roger and Carol retired in Mexico in 1998. Roger was an optimist, and was always able to see the good in people. Roger will be remembered forever and will be dearly missed. RIP Roger Towne
Published in The Gazette on June 21, 2019