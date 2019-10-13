Hammarmeister
ROGER LEE HAMMARMEISTER
August 13, 1948 October 7, 2019
Roger was born on August 13th, 1948, to Roy and Shirley Hammarmeister in Iowa Falls, Iowa. He passed away on October 7th, at the age of 71.
He attended school and Ellsworth College in Iowa. On September 16th, 1967, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Rastetter. In 1973, they relocated to Colorado. Survivors are, Karry (Jason) Short of Van, Texas; sons, Chris and Casey (Linda); and daughter, Kylie (Quincy) of Colorado Springs. Also, Tiffany (Chris) Money of Josephine, Texas. Others include father, Roy, and brother, Alan (Judy), sister-in-law, Brenda and sister, Barbara in Iowa. There are 17 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Roger worked for Payless Cashways and Hugh M. Woods for over 30 years, 84 Lumber, Opech and an instructor at US Truck Driving School.
Preceded in death by mother and stepmother, Kay. His brother, Steve and granddaughter, Amanda.
Roger loved riding his Harley and drag racing. He loved all the grand-children's sports, playing cards and visits to Cripple Creek. Family time was the best.
Remembrance will be October 14th at 2 pm at Shrine of Remembrance "America the beautiful" Chapel.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 13, 2019