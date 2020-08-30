Whitney

ROGER WHITNEY

January 25th, 1951 August 21st, 2020

Roger M. Whitney died August 21, 2020. He was born on January 25, 1951 in Colorado Springs, CO to Waite and Ruby Whitney. He is survived by his wife Maryann; his three children Sandra (Melvin), Rebecca (Brian), and Casey (Mandie); his two grandchildren Eli and Everly; and a wide-reaching extended family.

Roger was a skilled and gifted craftsman. Whether for work or hobby, in his trade or others, there seemed little he couldn't accomplish, and accomplish well. He made his living as a union sheet metal worker and was an active member of the Sheet Metal Workers Local #9 for 48 years. Over a career spanning 32 years, he trained countless apprentices, witnessed innumerable technological advancements in the sheet metal trade, and was proud to have a hand in constructing some of the region's most well-known buildings.

Roger was an avid outdoors-man and loved to hunt and fish. His hunting successes were envied throughout the family. He was a long-time member of the Holtwood Gun Club, and ensuring the club's successful operation was one of his passions right up until his passing.

Roger had an unparalleled work ethic, one that is revered by his family and friends to this day. Whether on the job or in retirement, his hard-working attitude was always on display. He could readily be found building on and improving his own property or helping out a neighbor, friend, or family member.

Roger was generous, caring, funny, and even a little stubborn. He will be deeply missed, ever loved, and never forgotten.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Roger's name to the nonprofit Holtwood Gun Club through Farmers State Bank (any branch). All proceeds will go toward stucco and weatherproofing of the club facilities, one of Roger's top priorities for the gun club.

A remembrance gathering and trap shoot will be held in Roger's memory at Holtwood Gun Club (corner of Holtwood Rd. and Corona Rd.) on September 26, 2020, 2:00 PM-6:00 PM. Members and nonmembers are all welcome to attend.







