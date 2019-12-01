Beuttenmuller
ROLAND BEUTTENMULLER
11/9/1922 - 11/25/2019
Roland passed away on 11/25/19 at the age of 97. Roland was born 11/9/1922 in Towner CO. He served in the US Marines during WWII. Roland Married Daisy Winters and together they raised 3 children. Ronald (Pam) Beuttenmuller, Patricia (Eugene) Dowen, Daniel (Lilette) Beuttenmuller. He has 8 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and 2 great, great grandchildren. Roland worked as a farmer, on the railroad, as a carpenter, and owned Beutt Construction. Services are scheduled for 2PM at Shrine of Remembrance on 12/6/19.
