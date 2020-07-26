1/1
Roland L. Melchert
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roland's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melchert
ROLAND "RON" L. MELCHERT
April 5, 1931
July 10, 2020
Roland (Ron) L. Melchert passed away on July 10, 2020. Ron was born to Dr. Harold and Edith Melchert near Williamsburg, Kansas on April 5, 1931. Ron served in the Korean War and had a 20 year career in the Army. He was a lifelong gun enthusiast and had his own machining and gun-smithing business. Ron married the love of his life, Juanita, on August 22, 1954. They were married for 60 years until her passing in 2014. Ron and Juanita enjoyed camping and traveling, especially exploring historical areas in the western United States. Ron had a wide circle of friends. He was a founding member of the Colorado Springs Muzzle Loaders Club and enjoyed participating in Cowboy Action Shooting. All his life, Ron enjoyed the outdoors. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Melchert and Tracy (Melchert) Brady, as well as his son-in-law Mark Brady and grandsons, Joseph and Aidan. He is also survived by his younger brothers, Bruce and Craig Melchert. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
The Buckley AFB military Retiree Activities Office (RAO) would like to offer our sincere condolences and our gratitude for Mr Melchert's over 20 years of service to our country in the Army. If you would like help with any matters related to casualty assistance, Defense Finance & Accounting Service, Veterans Affairs, etc you can contact our office on Buckley AFB at 720-847-6693. The RAO is staffed by volunteers, all military retirees themselves, and our sole purpose is to provide assistance to any military retirees and surviving spouses/family members with anything related to their military service and/or benefits, in particular during difficult times such as this. We are deeply sorry for your loss.

Steve Young
Lt Col, USAF, Ret
Director, Buckley AFB RAO
Steve Young
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved