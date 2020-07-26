Melchert

ROLAND "RON" L. MELCHERT

April 5, 1931

July 10, 2020

Roland (Ron) L. Melchert passed away on July 10, 2020. Ron was born to Dr. Harold and Edith Melchert near Williamsburg, Kansas on April 5, 1931. Ron served in the Korean War and had a 20 year career in the Army. He was a lifelong gun enthusiast and had his own machining and gun-smithing business. Ron married the love of his life, Juanita, on August 22, 1954. They were married for 60 years until her passing in 2014. Ron and Juanita enjoyed camping and traveling, especially exploring historical areas in the western United States. Ron had a wide circle of friends. He was a founding member of the Colorado Springs Muzzle Loaders Club and enjoyed participating in Cowboy Action Shooting. All his life, Ron enjoyed the outdoors. He is survived by his daughters, Cynthia Melchert and Tracy (Melchert) Brady, as well as his son-in-law Mark Brady and grandsons, Joseph and Aidan. He is also survived by his younger brothers, Bruce and Craig Melchert. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Sangre de Cristo Hospice. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.







