The Buckley AFB military Retiree Activities Office (RAO) would like to offer our sincere condolences and our gratitude for Mr Melchert's over 20 years of service to our country in the Army. If you would like help with any matters related to casualty assistance, Defense Finance & Accounting Service, Veterans Affairs, etc you can contact our office on Buckley AFB at 720-847-6693. The RAO is staffed by volunteers, all military retirees themselves, and our sole purpose is to provide assistance to any military retirees and surviving spouses/family members with anything related to their military service and/or benefits, in particular during difficult times such as this. We are deeply sorry for your loss.
Steve Young
Lt Col, USAF, Ret
Director, Buckley AFB RAO
