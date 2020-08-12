Cusic

ROLLA R. CUSIC

February 26, 1928 August 3, 2020

Rolla was born to Roy R and Lula B Cusic in Pueblo, CO and peacefully passed away August 3, 2020.

He is survived by his children, Vickie (John) Trentzsch of Canon City, George (Pam) Cusic if Colorado Springs, brother Melvin (Norma) Cusic of Colorado Springs, 7 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Lucille, son Brad Cusic, two baby brothers, two baby sisters and parents

Graveside services with military honors are August 22nd at 1:00 at the Simla Cemetary, CO.

Memorial donations can be made to the American Legion, Frank King Post 77, P.O. Box 231, Simla,CO, 80835.







