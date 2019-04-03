Trisler
RON TRISLER
February 9, 1952 March 27, 2019
Ron Trisler went to be with Jesus, March 27th. Ron was born to Maurice and Patricia Trisler (both deceased). He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Trisler and children, Jolena Meek, Travis Trisler, and Mandy Garcia; his four grandchildren, Aveda and Savana Voss, and Brittany and Donovan Norris; sister, Shelly Hoeper and brother, Tim Trisler. Ron worked in the Medical field for 40 years as an excellent surgical tech. He was a loving man who cherished his family and friends. He will be missed so much, by many.
At Ron's request, cremation and no service to be held.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 3, 2019