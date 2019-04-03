Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ron Trisler. View Sign

RON TRISLER

February 9, 1952 March 27, 2019

Ron Trisler went to be with Jesus, March 27th. Ron was born to Maurice and Patricia Trisler (both deceased). He is survived by his wife, Marilyn Trisler and children, Jolena Meek, Travis Trisler, and Mandy Garcia; his four grandchildren, Aveda and Savana Voss, and Brittany and Donovan Norris; sister, Shelly Hoeper and brother, Tim Trisler. Ron worked in the Medical field for 40 years as an excellent surgical tech. He was a loving man who cherished his family and friends. He will be missed so much, by many.

At Ron's request, cremation and no service to be held.





