RON WILSON

August 29, 1947 February 17, 2019

Our beloved hero- husband, father, brother and grandfather- Ron Wilson, 71, passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019.

Ron was born in Colorado Springs on August 29, 1947, to Amos and Beulah (Schuster) Wilson, the third of four children. He grew up on a farm Southeast of Calhan, CO, where he attended and graduated from Alta Vista High School in 1965. He continued his education at Blair Business College, and after graduating in 1967, he began his career as an accountant for Kaman Sciences as a dedicated employee for over 30 years.

On October 24, 1970, he married the love of his life, Debbie Manuwal, and together they raised two children, Ryan and Robyn. He loved his family, playing golf, and watching most sports - particularly the Broncos, Nuggets, Dodgers and the Buffs. He had a passion for cars and stock car racing, and enjoyed his time at the Pikes Peak Speedway with car #66 in the mid '60's.

Ron rose to be with his parents, who preceded him in death.

He is survived by his wife, Debbie of Colorado Springs; sister, Janice (George) Martin of Calhan, CO; brothers, Raymond Wilson of Calhan and Richard (Judi) Wilson of Hudson, CO; son, Ryan (Christi) Wilson of Carmel, IN; daughter, Robyn (Greg) Curtis of Bailey, CO; two grandchildren, Aiden and Delaney Wilson; nephews and nieces, and many other relatives and close friends, all who loved and will miss him dearly.

Visitation will take place Monday, February 25, 2019, from 10:00 -11:00 am, at Liberty Plains Baptist Church, 604 Summit St., Simla, CO 80835 with the Memorial Service following at 11:00 am. Graveside service and luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, make a Memorial Donation to Juvenile Diabetes Research Funding at







