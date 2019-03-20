Henrikson
RONALD A. HENRIKSON
March 15, 2019
Col. (Dr.) Ronald A. Henrikson, USAF (ret) passed away peacefully at sunset with family by his side on Friday, March 15th after suffering a stroke. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 51 years, Carolyn Henrikson. He is survived by daughter, Sonja (Henrikson) Beaudoin and husband, Phillip; son, Erik Henrikson and wife, Julie; his 6 grandchildren. Megan and Andrew Beaudoin and Elizabeth, Isabel, Isaac and Ruth Henrikson.
The family will receive friends on Friday, March 22nd for Visitation at 9:00 am and Celebration of Life at 10:00 am followed by a luncheon reception all at Woodman Valley Chapel (Rockrimmon Campus), Colorado Springs, CO. Burial will follow at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, Colorado Springs, CO.
Memorial donations in Ronald's memory may be made to Tri-Lakes Cares, 235 North Jefferson St., (or mailed to P. O. Box 1301), Monument, CO 80132.
