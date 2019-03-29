Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Carter Hansen. View Sign

RONALD CARTER HANSEN

November 2, 1949

March 18, 2019

Passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was 69 years of age. He cared most about his 5 children and grandchild. We thought of him as a gentle giant grizzly bear. He loved riding motorcycles, restoring cars, and playing video games (he could win Halo 2 on the legendary level). Back in the day, he had a National Science Foundation scholarship full ride, and though he didn't take full advantage of it, he ended up with a very successful software engineering career, in-spite of no formal degree. He could program with C, ADA, FORTRAN, and others. His employers included: Eyring Research Institute, Rockwell International, Lockheed Martin, Ford Aerospace and others. A Memorial will be held Sat. 30th 970-689-1423.





RONALD CARTER HANSENNovember 2, 1949March 18, 2019Passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was 69 years of age. He cared most about his 5 children and grandchild. We thought of him as a gentle giant grizzly bear. He loved riding motorcycles, restoring cars, and playing video games (he could win Halo 2 on the legendary level). Back in the day, he had a National Science Foundation scholarship full ride, and though he didn't take full advantage of it, he ended up with a very successful software engineering career, in-spite of no formal degree. He could program with C, ADA, FORTRAN, and others. His employers included: Eyring Research Institute, Rockwell International, Lockheed Martin, Ford Aerospace and others. A Memorial will be held Sat. 30th 970-689-1423. Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019

