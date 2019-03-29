Hansen
RONALD CARTER HANSEN
November 2, 1949
March 18, 2019
Passed away peacefully in his sleep. He was 69 years of age. He cared most about his 5 children and grandchild. We thought of him as a gentle giant grizzly bear. He loved riding motorcycles, restoring cars, and playing video games (he could win Halo 2 on the legendary level). Back in the day, he had a National Science Foundation scholarship full ride, and though he didn't take full advantage of it, he ended up with a very successful software engineering career, in-spite of no formal degree. He could program with C, ADA, FORTRAN, and others. His employers included: Eyring Research Institute, Rockwell International, Lockheed Martin, Ford Aerospace and others. A Memorial will be held Sat. 30th 970-689-1423.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 29, 2019