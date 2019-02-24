Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Dean Wooge. View Sign

WoogeRONALD DEAN WOOGEDecember 26, 1945 February 6, 2019Ron of Colorado Springs, CO passed into the loving arms of his savior Jesus Christ on February 6, 2019. He was born in Hampton, VA on December 26, 1945 to Albert and Hazel Wooge. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Wooge. He is survived by his wife of 46 years Carolyn, step-son, Tracy Rouse (Karen) and four grandchildren (Nik & Gabby Rouse, Kyra & Joe Cudworth) and two great grandchildren (James & Elena Cudworth), step-daughter Tammy Ashmole (Arthur) and one grandson (Chase Oglesby), sisters, Patricia Kness (Kevin Knight) and Mary Lou Meyer (Jim), six nephews and six nieces.Ron served four years with distinction in the US Navy as part of Beach Jumper Unit One. During his tours in Vietnam he conducted psychological operations from River Patrol Boats on all waterways in country. During operations, he was subjected to routine enemy fire and close quarters combat. His bravery during the Vietnam War earned him numerous medals and commendations for his dedication and bravery. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Navy never left him, as friends and family will attest.Ron loved the Lord and was a longtime member of Radiant Church. He served as an Usher and on the Prison Ministry team. Ron had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep and positive way and was always willing to volunteer anything he had to his fellow man. He also loved God's creation of the outdoors through his enjoyment of camping and fishing.Interment with military honors will be conducted on Friday, March 1, 2019, 11:00 am at the Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 24, 2019

