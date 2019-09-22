Brown, US Army (Ret.)
RONALD EDWARD BROWN, US ARMY (RET.)
June 6, 1932
August 26, 2019
Survived by his wife, Maria A. Brown; family and friends and special and best friend, Vanell.
Visitation 10:00 am at Dove-Witt family Mortuary followed by inurnment at Pikes Peak National Cemetery, on Wed. September 25, 2019
Ron was the recipient of the Bronze Star Vietnam 1966-1971 one tour. Combat Medic-medical Advisor, he served in Korea/Italy and received the expert infantryman badge, the armed forces expeditionary medal, the national defense service medal with 13 bronze service/Vietnam, campaign medal with 60 device, the bronze service medal Korean presidential unit citation, Vietnam armed forces honor medal, meritorious unit citation, 4th award army commendation medal, Vietnam civil action honor medal, served in the National Guard plus 24 years Army dedicated service Medical Advisor, alcohol and Drug Control office Fort Carson. He was extremely proud of his service to his country.
Ron enjoyed fishing, camping and woodworking. He loved jazz music, was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th degree for over 35 years, Veterans of Foreign Wars #3917, Disabled Veterans, American Legion post # 38, Retired Enlistment Association Chapter 13 and was a member of Holy Family and St. Dominic Catholic Church in Security, CO.
