RONALD "RON" FRANCIS HALL
August 2, 1948 January 7, 2020
Ronald Hall, a resident of Colorado Springs since 1989, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at his home. He was formerly a longtime resident of Wichita, Kansas.
Ron was born on August 2, 1948 to Francis M. and Iva Maree (Cousins) Hall in Winfield, Kansas. He married his beloved wife, Shirley Jean Watson, on April 19, 1969 in Wichita.
Ron loved to play cards, enjoyed cooking and was a dog lover. He was passionate about his work as a builder and land developer and had a tremendous work ethic.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley Hall, of 50 years; his children: Chandra Hall, Tammy Hall, Jill Hall, and Devin Hall; his sister, Linda Cales; and grandson, Timmy Schuler. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Janis Leayman.
He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Shrine of Remembrance, "America the Beautiful" Chapel, 1730 E. Fountain Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910.
Memorials in Ron's name may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 10, 2020