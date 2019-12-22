Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Glenn Silvey. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 (719)-328-1793 Visitation 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM The Springs Funeral Services 3115 East Platte Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80909 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Silvey

RONALD GLENN SILVEY

April 15, 1940 December 18, 2019

Ron Silvey, 79, died on the morning of December 18, 2019 at his home in Colorado Springs. He was a retired tree trimmer and was also, for most of his life, a professional Santa Claus.

He worked at the North Pole for over thirteen years and had also appeared at the Citadel and Chapel Hills Malls and the Mall of America for over ten years.

Ronald Glenn Silvey was born in St. Louis, Missouri on April 15, 1940 to the late Alvin and Berniece (Jones) Silvey. He married Joan Evelyn Collins on October 5, 1962 in Colorado Springs.

Ron was preceded in death by his wife, Joan, in 2009; his parents; his brother, Robert; and his great-granddaughter, Bella.

He is survived by his four children, Kim Silvey, Carrie Wright, Veronica Ritch and Jorinda Leonard. He has seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He has three adopted sisters, Brenda Sweeten, Linda Hodges and Judy Silvey, and two brothers Robert and Gene Silvey. Also surviving him is his special friend and companion, Dorothy Brown. Ron was loved and cherished by many family members and friends.

Visitation, 5:00PM-8:00PM, Friday, December 27, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services, 3115 East Platte Avenue, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80909.

Funeral Service, 10:00AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019, The Springs Funeral Services.

Interment, Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80903.







