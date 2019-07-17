Guest Book View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Memorial Mass 10:00 AM St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church 6455 Brook Park Drive Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

DeJesus

RONALD JOSEPH DEJESUS

February 18, 1940 July 9, 2019

Ronald Joseph DeJesus "Uncle Ron" 79, passed away on July 9, 2019 in Mesquite, NV. Ron was born on February 18, 1940 in Trinidad and Tobago. He married Joyce Ann Schooler in Colorado Springs, CO on July 26, 1982.

Ron was a caring and gentle person who strived to serve others. He was known as a man of his word, and many looked up to him for his integrity. Family was very important to Ron, and he tried to stay close to them. He worked with his brother at his bar for several years. His last gig was working with his nephew, Andre, in All Purpose Paving. For 15 years, he loved owning Anthony's Italian Restaurant, with his wife. Sports were always a big part of his life, and he refereed high school and junior sports for many years. He was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs, CO. Ron was proud of his service with the U.S. Army.

Ron is survived by his wife: Joyce Ann Schooler; his children: Mark DeJesus and Kirk (Shannon) DeJesus; his grandchildren: Danika, Kiah, Joseph, and Julia; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, and his six brothers and sisters.

A Memorial Mass will be held at the St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80918 on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. with Graveside Services following the next day at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expy., Colorado Springs, CO 80903. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at







