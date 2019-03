Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Lee Mills. View Sign

MillsRONALD LEE MILLSMarch 21,1955 March 19, 2019Ronald Lee Mills went home to be with Lord on March 19, 2019, two days before his 64th birthday. He fought a good fight with his longtime failing health. The fight was too tough, and his body surrendered. Ron was born March 21,1955, to the union of William S. Mills Sr. and Mary Elizabeth Washington Mills inHigh Point, North Carolina.He attended First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church in High Point, under the leadership of D.D. Mason. Ron played in his high school band, and was a drum major. He also played the trombone, and traveled to different cities, he also perform in parades. He graduated in 1973 from T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point. The same year he joined the U.S. Marine Corp , and served for 4 years. He then joined the U.S. Army and served for another 4 years. Ron ended his Army service at Fort Carson, Colorado in 1987. Colorado became his home after his Army service, due to falling in love with the mountains, and the spectacular sites that Colorado offered. Ron worked for Apple, and Intel for many years. After Intel he relocated to another state, and he obtained two Associate Degrees. He then found employment working for a private contracting company, T&H Services. He worked there many years with true dedication, up until 3 weeks prior to death.Ron was a dedicated hardworking man. His mantra was " I have to get it done". He was a man of courage, strength and integrity. And he was a true faithful friend. Ron loved bowling and traveling. The highlight of his summer was to attend the Winter Park Jazz Festival in Winter Park, Colorado. He did not miss a year of attendance since 2003. Ron also had a passion for gardening. He loved going to the garden centers in stores, and picking out just the annual flowers to plant alongside his perennials. He would sit on the front porch and wait for compliments from the neighbors as the passed by.Ron is preceded in death by his mother; his paternal grandparents, Charlie and Gracie Mills; his maternal grandparents, Rev. Edward and Lydia Washington. Ron leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving wife, Gwendolyn Mills; his father, William S. Mills Sr.; his special aunt, Necy Ann Mills; his brother William S. (Carol) Mills Jr.; his step daughter, Jacquelyn (Alberto) Estrada; a step granddaughter, Salina Estrada; a niece, Erica Mills; his nephew, Endris Mills; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019, from 4-7 pm at Angelus Chapel, located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Another visitation will be held on March 30, 2019, from 12-1 pm followed by the Funeral Service at 1 pm at First Emmanuel Missionary Baptist Church,located at 883 Leonard Avenue, High Point, North Carolina, 27260. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com Funeral Home Angelus Chapel Funeral Directors and Cremation Services

