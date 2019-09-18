Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ronald Martin. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 1:00 PM Village Christian Church Colorado Spring , CO View Map Memorial Gathering Following Services Village Christian Church Fellowship Hall Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Martin

RONALD "RONNIE" MARTIN

December 29, 1937 September 13, 2019

Ronald (Ronnie) Martin, born December 29th, 1937 near Stonington, Colorado, peacefully passed away September 13th, 2019 in Fountain, Colorado. The fourth child born to Russel T. and Alta (Heriford) Martin, Ronnie graduated from Springfield High School in 1956, where he met his wife, Nancee McCracken. They wed two years later on June 19th, 1958. He was loving caregiver for Nancee until she passed away in October 2011.

Ronnie was a proud employee of the city of Fountain, working his way up to superintendent of the Electric Department before retiring after almost forty years of service. Ronnie had a smile that could melt anyone's heart, which he did when he met Audrey Dwyer, at the Fountain Senior Center. They married on July 14th, 2012. Ronnie, a prankster at heart, had a generous spirit and gave the best bear hugs, full of love and warmth. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Nancee, his parents, brother, Randall, and sister, Glynda Edwards. He is survived by wife, Audrey, sister, Arlene Cheek, brothers, Steve (Orene) Martin, Ken Martin and Tony Romo, son, Duane (Susan) Martin, daughter, Ronda Martin, four grandsons, Kyle and Jeff Givens, Jeremiah (Katie) Martin and Nate (Sarah) Mast, three great-grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas (Kiersten) Mast and Maverick Martin, two step-sons, Jerry (Tracy) Dwyer and Kelly (Joy) Dwyer, two stepdaughters, Patty (Mort) Fadum and Jeannie (Jay) Gerdes, and five step-grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and two sisters-in-law, Donna Peterson and Georgia Roedell.

Services will be held Friday, September 20th at 1:00 pm at Village Christian Church in Colorado Springs with Pastor Shelly Garrison officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall.

A graveside service will be held in Springfield, Colorado on Saturday the 21st at 1:00 pm.

In lieu, of flowers, please send memorial gifts to Village Christian Church 3113 Primrose Dr. Colorado Springs, CO 80907.





