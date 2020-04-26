Graves, Jr.
RONALD VERNON GRAVES, JR.
February 23, 1944 April 4, 2020
Ronald Vernon Graves, Jr., age 76, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Colorado Springs. He was born February 23, 1944, in Parsons, TN, to Ronald Vernon and Della Nell (Inman) Graves. He married Sarah Nell Scarbrough on April 8, 1972, in Colorado Springs. He worked for 32 years for the City of Colorado Springs, Street Division, retiring in 2006.
Ron truly loved and lived life to the fullest, always surrounded by family and grandpets. He loved the outdoors, loved fishing, and especially loved trips to the mountains with his family. His hobbies and craft included side work in carpentry and construction.
He is survived by his wife, Sarah; son, Aaron; daughter, Christy and son-in-law, Steven. Also, sisters Dwenna, Carolyn, and Barbara. He is preceded in death by his mother, Della; father, Ronald; brother, Dwayne; and sister, Evelyn.
Family, friends, and loved ones will be invited at a future date (to be determined) to celebrate his life and the lives he touched.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 26, 2020