McGee, USAF, (Ret.)MSGT RONALD W. MCGEE, USAF, (RET.)November 23, 1928 September 11, 2020Msgt Ronald W. McGee, USAF, (Ret.), 91, of Black Forest, Colorado passed away on September 11, 2020.He was born on November 23, 1928 to Verna and Frank McGee in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.Ron retired from the USAF after twenty-two years as a Flight Engineer on C-47 aircraft. He was known as an avid outdoorsman, for an easygoing personality, and telling jokes and stories.He was preceded in death by brother, Frank; daughter, Janey; son, Ken; and grandson, Brian.Ron is survived by wife, Dialtha; brother, Charles; grandchildren, Samantha and Andrew; six great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.A private Visitation will be held 9:30AM-11:30AM, Tuesday, September 22, 2020.Graveside Service, 1:00PM, Tuesday, September 22, 2020, Pikes Peak National Cemetery, 10545 Drennan Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80925.