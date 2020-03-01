Webb
September 27, 1948
February 23, 2020
Ronald Webb, 71, departed this life on February 23, 2020. He was born on September 27, 1948 in Columbus, Georgia to the union of Lawrence W. Webb and Mattie Bell Webb (Clark).
He served in the United States Army, and later worked for the United States Postal Service as a Mail Handler. Ronald enjoyed watching action movies.
Ronald is preceded in death by his father, Lawrence Webb.
He is survived by three sisters, Janice Dandridge of Decatur, Georgia, Deborah Maddox of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Regina Willis of Decatur, Georgia; two aunts, Kizzie Washington of Long Beach, California and Marva Clark of Carson, California and a host of nieces and nephews and cousins.
Viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 4:00 - 7:00 P.M. at Angelus Chapel located at 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado, follow by the Funeral Service on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Interment will be at Pikes Peak National Cemetery. Condolences may be shared with family by visiting www.angelusfuneraldirectors.com.
Published in The Gazette on Mar. 1, 2020