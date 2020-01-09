Perry, Jr
ROOSEVELT PERRY, JR
January 6, 2020
Roosevelt Perry Jr., 67, transitioned to his heavenly home on Monday, January 6, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, and brothers and sisters in Christ.
Deacon Perry served his country faithfully as a retired United States Army Veteran and served his God faithfully as a soldier in the Army of the Lord.
He leaves to cherish his memory his beloved wife, Trunell Perry and daughter, Roshunda (Jamaal) Tyson. One brother and five sisters. A host of other relatives and his New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church Family.
Visitation will be Friday, January 10th, 4pm-6pm, at Angelus Chapel Funeral Home, 1104 S. Circle Drive, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80910. Homegoing Celebration will be Saturday, January 11th, 11am at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church, 5485 Alegre Dr., Fountain, Colorado 80817.
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020