Durk
ROSA "ROSE" DURK
November 3, 1932
April 5, 2020
Rosa "Rose" Durk, 87, passed away on April 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Rose was born on November 3, 1932 to Franz and Maria (Knoll) Heimann in Nuremburg, Germany. Rose married the love of her life, Albert Junior Durk on March 3, 1960 in Germany.
Rose is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Albert Durk, her daughter, Nadine Simmons, and son-in-law, Paul Simmons, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Rose is also survived by her sisters, Fanny Rotter, of Nuremburg, Germany, Gunda Karsch, of Nuremburg, Germany and Irmgard Keller of Covina, California.
Rose will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020