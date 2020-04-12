Rosa Durk (1932 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosa Durk.
Service Information
Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home
1730 East Fountain Blvd.
Colorado Springs, CO
80910
(719)-634-1597
Obituary
Send Flowers

Durk
ROSA "ROSE" DURK
November 3, 1932
April 5, 2020
Rosa "Rose" Durk, 87, passed away on April 5, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Rose was born on November 3, 1932 to Franz and Maria (Knoll) Heimann in Nuremburg, Germany. Rose married the love of her life, Albert Junior Durk on March 3, 1960 in Germany.
Rose is survived by her loving husband of 60 years, Albert Durk, her daughter, Nadine Simmons, and son-in-law, Paul Simmons, of Colorado Springs, Colorado. Rose is also survived by her sisters, Fanny Rotter, of Nuremburg, Germany, Gunda Karsch, of Nuremburg, Germany and Irmgard Keller of Covina, California.
Rose will be dearly missed by all those who knew and loved her.
logo
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details