1/1
Rosa Lee (Dorsey) Gray
1921 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gray
Ms. Gray worked part time at the Post Office and put herself through the Academy of Hair Design. She was one of the first black women to open her own beauty shop in Colorado Springs in 1963.
(ROSA LEE DORSEY)
MS. ROSA LEE GRAY
September 1, 1921 November 17, 2020
Ms. Gray transitioned peacefully in her home on November 17, 2020. She was born in Shaw, Mississippi to Irene and Emmanuel Dorsey. They left Mississippi in 1925 to join her grandparents in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ms. Gray, along with her mother and grandmother, were Charter members of Friendship Baptist Church.
She enjoyed fishing, camping and especially enjoyed making dolls with her late sister, Arletha Bragg.
Ms. Gray is survived by her three children, Claudean Brooks, Herbert L. Bragg, and Patricia Stevens, and a legion of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.
Ms. Gray is proceeded in death by her sister, Arletha Bragg, brother, Emmanuel Dorsey, mother, Irene Fuller, and step-father, David Fuller.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mountain View Mortuary
2350 Montebello Square Drive
Colorado Springs, CO 80918
7195908922
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved