GrayMs. Gray worked part time at the Post Office and put herself through the Academy of Hair Design. She was one of the first black women to open her own beauty shop in Colorado Springs in 1963.(ROSA LEE DORSEY)MS. ROSA LEE GRAYSeptember 1, 1921 November 17, 2020Ms. Gray transitioned peacefully in her home on November 17, 2020. She was born in Shaw, Mississippi to Irene and Emmanuel Dorsey. They left Mississippi in 1925 to join her grandparents in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Ms. Gray, along with her mother and grandmother, were Charter members of Friendship Baptist Church.She enjoyed fishing, camping and especially enjoyed making dolls with her late sister, Arletha Bragg.Ms. Gray is survived by her three children, Claudean Brooks, Herbert L. Bragg, and Patricia Stevens, and a legion of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.Ms. Gray is proceeded in death by her sister, Arletha Bragg, brother, Emmanuel Dorsey, mother, Irene Fuller, and step-father, David Fuller.