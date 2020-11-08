Vigil
ROSALEE VIGIL
June 12, 1941 November 4, 2020
RosaLee Vigil, beloved wife, mother, grand and great grandmother passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born in Wheatland, Wyoming, June 12th, 1941, the fifth of 10 siblings born to the late Damacio and Evangelina Vigil.
Family and friends were extremely important to her especially when traveling the world or camping in her RV with family and the Roaming Elks Club.
She leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Fred Amos Vigil, her children Kim Roelse (Craig), Kelly Vigil and Kathleen Ferguson (John), along with 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
.