1/1
RosaLee Vigil
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RosaLee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vigil
ROSALEE VIGIL
June 12, 1941 November 4, 2020
RosaLee Vigil, beloved wife, mother, grand and great grandmother passed away peacefully on November 4th, 2020 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
She was born in Wheatland, Wyoming, June 12th, 1941, the fifth of 10 siblings born to the late Damacio and Evangelina Vigil.
Family and friends were extremely important to her especially when traveling the world or camping in her RV with family and the Roaming Elks Club.
She leaves behind her devoted and loving husband of 61 years, Fred Amos Vigil, her children Kim Roelse (Craig), Kelly Vigil and Kathleen Ferguson (John), along with 2 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved