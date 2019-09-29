Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalia Evans. View Sign Service Information Shrine of Remembrance Mausoleum/Funeral Home 1730 East Fountain Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80910 (719)-634-1597 Send Flowers Obituary

Evans

ROSALIA EVANS

March 18, 1934 September 18, 2019

Rosalia Evans, age 85, passed away on September 18, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs.

Rosalia was born on March 18, 1934 to Georg Durr and Barbara (Ernst) Durr in Augsburg, Germany. Rose spent her youth in Dinkelscherben, Germany. Rose was married to Amos Evans.

Rose had an amazing work ethic demonstrated over a 40-year span at Rocky Mountain Greyhound Park and Colorado Springs Flea Market where she did every job imaginable. She worked circles around those half her age and kept everyone in line and on their toes.

Rose did not have an easy life but was always one to share whatever she had. Rose crocheted relentlessly and gave everyone she knew hats, sweaters, potholders, mittens and blankets galore. She gave smiles to all those she touched. Rose loved cats and made sure none around her were ever hungry. Rose loved to fish and gave away everything she caught.

She is survived by her sister, Genoveva Gendner; her nieces: Margot Schaffer, Gabriele Hauke and Manuela Ryan; her grandnieces: Jessica Ryan and Faye Ryan; her grandnephews: Michael Schaffer, Thomas Schaffer and Matthias Hauke.

A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, September 30, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO.







EvansROSALIA EVANSMarch 18, 1934 September 18, 2019Rosalia Evans, age 85, passed away on September 18, 2019. She was a long-time resident of Colorado Springs.Rosalia was born on March 18, 1934 to Georg Durr and Barbara (Ernst) Durr in Augsburg, Germany. Rose spent her youth in Dinkelscherben, Germany. Rose was married to Amos Evans.Rose had an amazing work ethic demonstrated over a 40-year span at Rocky Mountain Greyhound Park and Colorado Springs Flea Market where she did every job imaginable. She worked circles around those half her age and kept everyone in line and on their toes.Rose did not have an easy life but was always one to share whatever she had. Rose crocheted relentlessly and gave everyone she knew hats, sweaters, potholders, mittens and blankets galore. She gave smiles to all those she touched. Rose loved cats and made sure none around her were ever hungry. Rose loved to fish and gave away everything she caught.She is survived by her sister, Genoveva Gendner; her nieces: Margot Schaffer, Gabriele Hauke and Manuela Ryan; her grandnieces: Jessica Ryan and Faye Ryan; her grandnephews: Michael Schaffer, Thomas Schaffer and Matthias Hauke.A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am Monday, September 30, 2019 at Shrine of Remembrance, 1730 East Fountain Boulevard, Colorado Springs, CO. Published in The Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close