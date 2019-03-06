Rosalie A. Loehr

ROSALIE A. LOEHR
August 15, 1942 February 21, 2019
Rosalie A. Loehr, 76, of Canon City, passed away 2/21/19. She was born in Colorado Springs on 8/15/42.
Rosalie attended Falcon High School. She was married to Ronald Loehr on 8/20/66
Rosalie was a homemaker. She had a passion for rubber stamping, baking, and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Loehr; her children Deanna Johnson, Bill Kibler, and Heidi; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and her brother Harold Daniels.
Services will be held at 10am on 3/9/19 at Swan Law Funeral Directors.
Published in The Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019
