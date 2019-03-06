Loehr
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosalie A. Loehr.
ROSALIE A. LOEHR
August 15, 1942 February 21, 2019
Rosalie A. Loehr, 76, of Canon City, passed away 2/21/19. She was born in Colorado Springs on 8/15/42.
Rosalie attended Falcon High School. She was married to Ronald Loehr on 8/20/66
Rosalie was a homemaker. She had a passion for rubber stamping, baking, and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Loehr; her children Deanna Johnson, Bill Kibler, and Heidi; 8 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and her brother Harold Daniels.
Services will be held at 10am on 3/9/19 at Swan Law Funeral Directors.
Published in The Gazette from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019