Service Information
Memorial Gardens Cemetery & Funeral Home
3825 Airport Road
Colorado Springs , CO 80910
(719)-596-7990
Viewing
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Rock of Ages Lutheran Church
Celebration of Life
1:00 PM
Rock of Ages Lutheran Church
Interment
3:00 PM
Memorial Gardens Cemetery

Kolm

ROSALIE ELFREDA (NICHOLS) KOLM

August 27, 1933 March 12, 2020

Rosalie Elfreda Kolm (Nichols), 86, of Colorado Springs, CO went home to be with the Lord on March 12, 2020.

Rosalie, a true native of Colorado was born, August 27, 1933, in Ravin, Colorado to James and Esther Nichols.

She graduated from Eagle County High School and soon after boarded a train to Nebraska. It is here where she met and fell in love with her lifelong partner, Louis B. Kolm. Louis and Rosalie were married September 27, 1952, at Zion Lutheran Church in Albion, Nebraska. In 1953, they sold the farm and moved to Manitou Springs where they lived for 47 years and finally settled in Colorado Springs.

Rosalie owned and operated a Farmers Insurance Agency, and was also a waitress, Bank Teller, and her personal favorite, being Caregiver/Cheerleader to her grandchildren, for their numerous scholastic activities, or even playing cards at the dinner table. After retiring, she enjoyed traveling the world, skiing all over the state, being with her family, and 40 years of bowling league and league secretary. Her voice was ever present across the lanes hearing her cheer "At-away!" to her teammates and family when they joined in on the fun. Every passion she had was shared with her family, with her being the main teacher and biggest supporter.

Rosalie is survived by her husband of 67 years, Louis, her sons Kevin (Kathy), Rick (Katee), daughters Pam (Rick) Reiter and Patti (Charlie) Hickox, Grandchildren Ben (Kelley) Reiter, Alex (Aubree) Reiter, Cody (Audrey) Hickox, Dylan Hickox. Scott Kolm and Justin Kolm, and Step-grandson Shawn Miller. Great-grandchildren Kaylyn and Irelyn Reiter, Calahan Reiter, granddaughter on the way, McKinley Hickox. Austin, Scott Jr. and Briauna Kolm, James, Dominic and Brooklynn Kolm and Stepgreat-grandson Christian Joseph (CJ) Miller.

Rosalie is also survived by her sisters Sandy Staley and Ruby Rivers, sister in-law JoAnn (Wally) Bochnak, and numerous nephews and nieces.

She will be reunited with those who have gone before her and will look down on those she has left behind.

The celebration of Rosalie's life will be Friday, March 20th at 1:00pm at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church. Optional viewing from 12pm-1pm at Rock of Ages. Interment will be held at 3:00pm at Memorial Gardens Cemetery.







