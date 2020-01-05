Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sister Rosalie Riggio. View Sign Service Information Rosary 10:30 AM St. Joseph Church 1830 S. Corona Ave. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Joseph Church 1830 S. Corona Ave. Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Riggio

SISTER ROSALIE RIGGIO

December 25, 2019

May 8, 1929

Sister of Charity of Cincinnati Rosalie Riggio died Dec. 25, 2019, at the age of 90 in Penrose Hosptial, Pikes Peak Hospice, Colorado Springs, Colorado. Sister Rosalie was born on May 8, 1929 to Joseph and Mary (Glaviano) Riggio in Jansen, Colorado. She was the fourth child of six with two dying at birth. She was a Sister of Charity for 72 years. When making vows she chose the name Joseph Maureen.

Sister Rosalie grew up in Trinidad, Colorado. She attended Pachico grade school and graduated from Trinidad High School in 1947 where she was taught by the Sisters of Charity. Sister Rosalie entered the Sisters of Charity the following Sept.8, 1947. The kindness and thoughtfulness of the Sisters she knew along with their involvement with the students in activities influenced her decision to become like them.

Sister Rosalie earned a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the College of Mount St. Joseph in 1960. Graduate work took her to the U of Colorado, St. John's Cleveland and University of New Mexico.

Sister Rosalie's ministries span more than 40 years in education as an elementary teacher, beginning in the primary grades. She first went to Sacred Heart, Denver, Colorado in 1949. In 1954 she came east to St. Michael, Findlay, Ohio; next it was St. Rose, Cincinnati (1957-58); Holy Cross, Cincinnati (1958-59); Cathedral, Denver (1959-'60); Holy Trinity, Trinidad, Colorado (1960-'63); Loyola, Denver (1963-'67); St. Mary, Albuquerque, New Mexico (1967-'73). At St. Joseph Parish, Pueblo, Colorado (1973-'77) Sister Rosalie developed and administered a family religious education program. In 1977 she went back to the classroom at St. Rose of Lima, Denver, Colorado for one year. She taught from 1978-'81 at Pauline Memorial, Colorado Springs followed by 10 years at Divine Redeemer, also in Colorado Springs. It was from there that she retired from formal education, but continued living in the area. In 1991 Sister began volunteering in a nonmedical care-giving capacity, in assisted-living facilities, running errands, driving residents to dr. appointments and visiting the frail elderly in their homes. It became a labor of love. For more than 15 years she has served as the sacristan at St. Joseph Church, Colorado Springs.

A close friend, Susan LeMaster, commented about the consistent presence S. Rosalie has been at St. Joseph's, "going back and forth from the sacristy to the altar preparing for Mass, ever faithful. Sister Rosalie was so appreciative of even the smallest things we could do for her. We will miss her presence among us."

In her retirement years Sister Roaslie appreciated the beauty of nature, walking and reading. It was her stated hope that we as humans would attend to the violence and work to alleviate the racism and poverty we find all around us. She remained ever grateful for the faith given her by her parents.

S. Rosalie is survived by her sisters Caroline Kokjohn and Pauline Bonfadini, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister Camella Riggio.

There will be a Memorial Mass celebrated at St. Joseph Church, 1830 S. Corona Ave., Colorado Springs, Colorado at 11 a.m. on Fri., Jan. 10. Prior to the Mass there will be a rosary recited at 10:30 in the Church. Funeral services at the Sister of Charity Motherhouse in Cincinnati are pending. Burial will be in the Sisters of Charity cemetery.

Memorials can be made in Sister Rosalie Riggio's name to St. Joseph Church or the Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati Retirement Fund, 5900 Delhi Rd., Mount St. Joseph, Ohio 45051.

The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati, whose Motherhouse is located in Delhi Township, a western suburb of Cincinnati, is an apostolic Catholic women's religious community that exists to carry out the Gospel of Jesus Christ through service and prayer in the world. Sisters, using their professional talents as ministers of education, health care, pastoral and social services, as well as caring for all creation, currently live and minister in 17 U.S. states, in Guatemala, Mexico and the West Indies. They also sponsor institutions to address education, health care and social service needs, with particular concern for direct service to the poor.

The Sisters of Charity of Cincinnati are joined in mission by 208 Associates.

Visit the Sisters of Charity Web site at





