Moritz

ROSALIND CAROLINE MORITZ

May 13, 2020

June 8, 1925

"Rose" Moritz, beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on May 13, 2020 at the age of 94. She was born in Dale WI to Mylon and Rose Voigt (Schalfellke).

She married her high school sweetheart Mose shortly before he was sent to serve in Europe during WWII. Rose was a devoted army wife that her and their children relocated to many tours of duty across the US and several stations in Europe and Japan. During her career she worked as a bookkeeper for banks in the Colorado Springs area. After retirement she and Mose enjoyed being "snowbirds" and were able to travel the country with their RV to spend time with family and friends.

Rose is survived by her son Bill (Desiree) Moritz, grandson Scott Moritz, granddaughter Peggy (Shaun) Lucero, great grandchildren Clayton, Lydia, Lucas, and Colton Lucero. Rose was preceded in death by her husband Mose and her two daughters Peggy, and Christine.

Services will be held later in Colorado Springs and in Wisconsin. The family would like to thank Pikes Peak Hospice for the care and support they have given Rose and her family throughout her illness. Contributions can be made to Pikes Peak Hospice 2550 Tenderfoot Hills St, CS, CO 80906







