Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosanna Blunt. View Sign Service Information Swan-Law Funeral Directors 501 North Cascade Avenue Colorado Springs , CO 80903 (719)-471-9900 Memorial service 10:30 AM Rock of Ages Lutheran Church 120 North 31st. Street Colorado Springs , CO View Map Send Flowers Obituary



ROSANNA "ROSE" BLUNT

June 16, 1922 February 17, 2020

Rose was born on June 16, 1922 in Hartford, Connecticut. She moved to Colorado from Connecticut in 1949. Rose was married to Donald G. Blunt in January 1977 who died in July 1987. She was previously married to Orville C. Zurcher in 1951 who died in September 1965.

Rose is survived by her loving son - Kenneth L. Zurcher and his wife Marybeth Zurcher, two grandchildren -Benjamin P. Zurcher (wife Tiffiny Zurcher) and Lara A. Lim (husband Daniel Lim) and two great grandchildren - Bowen and Isabell. She is also survived by one sister-in-law - (Patricia Mamary) several nieces and nephews and their families.

She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church and Preschool at 120 North 31st Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80904 or Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs at 1901 North Union Blvd. 80909.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 120 North 31st. Street Colorado Springs, Colorado with Pastor James Maxwell officiating. Swan Law Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Cremation is planned.







BluntROSANNA "ROSE" BLUNTJune 16, 1922 February 17, 2020Rose was born on June 16, 1922 in Hartford, Connecticut. She moved to Colorado from Connecticut in 1949. Rose was married to Donald G. Blunt in January 1977 who died in July 1987. She was previously married to Orville C. Zurcher in 1951 who died in September 1965.Rose is survived by her loving son - Kenneth L. Zurcher and his wife Marybeth Zurcher, two grandchildren -Benjamin P. Zurcher (wife Tiffiny Zurcher) and Lara A. Lim (husband Daniel Lim) and two great grandchildren - Bowen and Isabell. She is also survived by one sister-in-law - (Patricia Mamary) several nieces and nephews and their families.She was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and one brother.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rock of Ages Lutheran Church and Preschool at 120 North 31st Street, Colorado Springs, Colorado, 80904 or Interim HealthCare of Colorado Springs at 1901 North Union Blvd. 80909.A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Rock of Ages Lutheran Church, 120 North 31st. Street Colorado Springs, Colorado with Pastor James Maxwell officiating. Swan Law Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Cremation is planned. Published in The Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close