PettyROSE "TONI" A. (FOWLER) PETTYMay 22, 1949June 15, 2020Beloved wife, mother and grandmother went to the Lord on June 15th 2020, at age 71. Rose, who went by Toni, was born on May 22, 1949 in Bellefontaine, Ohio to the late James and Ila Fowler. Toni always considered herself to be a 'small town' girl.Toni's fondest memories were those years growing up in Milford Center, Ohio. A devoted Christian with a deep sense of family, Toni is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael J. Petty of Colorado Springs, two sons; Todd M. Petty (Haylee) and Jason A. Petty (Cecilia), both of Colorado Springs, six grandchildren; Alexander Petty of Colorado Springs, Kaitlin Petty of Arizona, Nicholas Petty of Texas, Jason Petty Jr. of Colorado Springs, Cadence Petty of Colorado Springs and Sienna Hanevik of Colorado Springs and one great-grandson; Cylus Valdez of Colorado Springs.Toni leaves two sisters; Hetti Petty (David) of Canal Winchester, Ohio, Wendy (Kim) Cook (Joe) of Dayton, Ohio, a brother; James Fowler (Nancy) of Nampa, Idaho, an uncle, two aunts and several nieces and nephews. Cremation and Memorial Service to be held at Swan Law Friday June 26th at 1pm.