Memorial service 10:00 AM Woodmen Valley Stone Chapel Rockrimmon Campus, 290 East Woodmen Road Colorado Springs, , CO

Ebert

In 1962, Rose and Wayne met while Wayne was home on leave from the Navy. They were married August 23, 1963 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Rose was a proud Canadian and created a life full of valued traditions and holidays from both countries.

December 30, 1940 September 26, 2019

ROSE EBERT

Rosalind Ebert peacefully passed away, after a short illness, on September 26, 2019 at 7:05PM. She was a loving wife and mother. She was a strong believer and ready to meet her Lord.

She is survived by her husband, Wayne and daughter, Michelle. Rose was born December 30, 1940 in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada to John and Victoria Pisiak. She is one of three children and was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister. The Pisiak family moved to Welland, Ontario when Rose was very young. She attended grammar school through high school in Welland, Ontario and graduated from Ontario Teacher's College in Toronto, Ontario. She began teaching elementary school in Sudbury, Ontario.

The family moved to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1969 to open an electronics business. Rose was a Teacher and Pre School Director for most of her career. She started Springs Community Church Preschool and was part of the leadership team with Pastor Steve Brooks and Pastor Ron Gray. She successfully ran the school she loved for over twenty years and was passionate about bringing Christian values to their young students including those with special needs. Rose created a wonderful team of loving staff members and teachers.

She had found her calling and was determined to start children off on the right foot in school. Springs Community Church Preschool became one of the most popular schools in town and has served many generations. Rose partnered in the community with other Directors and School Districts. Her reputation personally and professionally was valued in high regard.

Rose loved her family and friends. She was part of The Mermaids that have swam together at Vista Grande Pool for over 40 years. The sisterhood that these women have created will last a lifetime. She loved gardening, cooking, entertaining, music and anything that Wayne and Michelle were involved in. She lived life fully and left no stone unturned. She was the ultimate example of a kind, loving woman who loved God.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Rose's honor to the building fund for the children's education addition to the Woodmen Valley Heights Campus. Mail donations to Woodmen Valley Chapel, 8292 Woodmen Valley View, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80908.

Memorial Service, 10:00AM, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Woodmen Valley Stone Chapel, Rockrimmon Campus, 290 East Woodmen Road, Colorado Springs, Colorado 80919.







