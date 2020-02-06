Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rose M. Shuck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Shuck

ROSE M. SHUCK

July 13, 1925 - Feb. 1, 2020

Rose M. Shuck passed into eternity Feb. 1, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs. She was born in Skedee, OK July 13, 1925 to Nettie and Henry Brown.

Rose graduated from Emporia, KS High School, the only one Of 4 sisters to graduate.

Rose married Ernest L Shuck Sept. 17, 1942, they celebrated 53 years together before Ernest preceded her in death July 10, 1995.

Rose was an active member of First Presbyterian Church for many years. She taught Bethel classes, sang in the Church choir, participated in numerous Bible Studies and served as an Elder for many years. Rose is survived by her 3 children; Jacqueline Harding (Marty), Kelton Shuck (Kate) and Dana Coyote (Russ), eight grandchildren, 12 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great-Great grandsons as well as many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 at 10:00 am. Memorial Gardens, 3225 Airport Road. In lieu of flowers please donate to the American Breast Cancer Foundation or the Colorado Springs .





