ROSELLA ALLEN VERDON

April 11, 2019

Rosella Allen Verdon, age 85, of Colorado Springs, passed away Thursday evening, April 11, 2019 at Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center.

She was born and raised in the Kirkwood suburb of Saint Louis, Missouri. Rosella's favorite childhood memories were of traveling with her family in the U.S. and abroad. She graduated from Saint Louis University in 1955 and worked as a physical therapist with a special interest in polio patient rehabilitation.

Rosella was devoted to her three daughters Kathy (Casey) McPeak of Valentine, NE; Judy Verdon of San Antonio, TX; and Mary (Rich) Dickerson of Colorado Springs. She was a loving grandmother to Clay (Brianna), Kaela (James), Tayler, Chad, and Ashley, and great grandmother to Lauren and Maggie. She was a caring sister to her brother Bob (Marti) and wonderful aunt to Mike, Terry, John, and MaryEllen.

Her strong Catholic faith was the foundation for every aspect of her life. Rosella served as a Sisters of Charity associate and provided pastoral care at Penrose Hospital for many years. St. Francis of Assisi, patron saint of animals and nature, was her favorite saint and is what led her to work at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Mount Saint Francis Nursing Center, Abode Hospice, and Father Steve Akujobi for their care and support.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the Penrose Hospital Chapel in Colorado Springs with private inurnment at the Mount Saint Francis Columbarium.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts in the name of Rosella Verdon go to the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 425 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, Colorado Springs, CO 80906.





