ROSEMARIE ORTIVEZ
August 8, 1941 January 11, 2020
Rosemarie Ortivez, age 78, surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with Jesus at the age of 78 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs.
Rosemarie was born August 8, 1941, in Fort Garland, CO and raised in Pueblo, CO. She married Horacio Levi Ortivez on February 2, 1963 in Pueblo, CO. They were married for 56 years. They had three daughters and one son, Belen Carmelita Sanderson, Shirley Ann Ortivez, Dayna Marie Mastin and son Mario Levi Ortivez. She loved her children immensely and left a lasting legacy.
Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."
Rosemarie had an entrepreneurial spirit and created her own successful business; Rosie's Daycare, she had a real passion for business and found her niche in partnering with families and caring for kids that nurtured long-lasting cherished relationships. She loved being around her family and was well known for her homemade Mexican cooking.
She enjoyed making trips to Cripple Creek with her husband, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and being out in the sun doing yard work.
Rosemarie is survived by her husband, Horacio; her children Belen, Shirley, Mario, and Dayna; her 9 grandchildren: Michael Sanderson, Matthew Sanderson, Marissa Sanchez, Valerie Ortivez, Savannah Ortivez, Julian Ortivez, Mario Ortivez Jr. Branden Hickman and Kaleb Mastin. 3 great grandchildren: Aniyah Lamborn, Xane Valdez and Demi Grimaldo.
Rosemarie joins her twin sister, Rosalie Garcia, her sister Belen Zahara and her brother Junior Trujillo in heaven and we know it is an incredible reunion!
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020