Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemarie Ortivez. View Sign Service Information Mountain View Mortuary 2350 Montebello Square Drive Colorado Springs , CO 80918 (719)-590-8922 Send Flowers Obituary

Ortivez

ROSEMARIE ORTIVEZ

August 8, 1941 January 11, 2020

Rosemarie Ortivez, age 78, surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with Jesus at the age of 78 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs.

Rosemarie was born August 8, 1941, in Fort Garland, CO and raised in Pueblo, CO. She married Horacio Levi Ortivez on February 2, 1963 in Pueblo, CO. They were married for 56 years. They had three daughters and one son, Belen Carmelita Sanderson, Shirley Ann Ortivez, Dayna Marie Mastin and son Mario Levi Ortivez. She loved her children immensely and left a lasting legacy.

Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."

Rosemarie had an entrepreneurial spirit and created her own successful business; Rosie's Daycare, she had a real passion for business and found her niche in partnering with families and caring for kids that nurtured long-lasting cherished relationships. She loved being around her family and was well known for her homemade Mexican cooking.

She enjoyed making trips to Cripple Creek with her husband, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and being out in the sun doing yard work.

Rosemarie is survived by her husband, Horacio; her children Belen, Shirley, Mario, and Dayna; her 9 grandchildren: Michael Sanderson, Matthew Sanderson, Marissa Sanchez, Valerie Ortivez, Savannah Ortivez, Julian Ortivez, Mario Ortivez Jr. Branden Hickman and Kaleb Mastin. 3 great grandchildren: Aniyah Lamborn, Xane Valdez and Demi Grimaldo.

Rosemarie joins her twin sister, Rosalie Garcia, her sister Belen Zahara and her brother Junior Trujillo in heaven and we know it is an incredible reunion!







OrtivezROSEMARIE ORTIVEZAugust 8, 1941 January 11, 2020Rosemarie Ortivez, age 78, surrounded by her loving family, went home to be with Jesus at the age of 78 on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at her home in Colorado Springs.Rosemarie was born August 8, 1941, in Fort Garland, CO and raised in Pueblo, CO. She married Horacio Levi Ortivez on February 2, 1963 in Pueblo, CO. They were married for 56 years. They had three daughters and one son, Belen Carmelita Sanderson, Shirley Ann Ortivez, Dayna Marie Mastin and son Mario Levi Ortivez. She loved her children immensely and left a lasting legacy.Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 - "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ."Rosemarie had an entrepreneurial spirit and created her own successful business; Rosie's Daycare, she had a real passion for business and found her niche in partnering with families and caring for kids that nurtured long-lasting cherished relationships. She loved being around her family and was well known for her homemade Mexican cooking.She enjoyed making trips to Cripple Creek with her husband, attending her grandchildren's sporting events and being out in the sun doing yard work.Rosemarie is survived by her husband, Horacio; her children Belen, Shirley, Mario, and Dayna; her 9 grandchildren: Michael Sanderson, Matthew Sanderson, Marissa Sanchez, Valerie Ortivez, Savannah Ortivez, Julian Ortivez, Mario Ortivez Jr. Branden Hickman and Kaleb Mastin. 3 great grandchildren: Aniyah Lamborn, Xane Valdez and Demi Grimaldo.Rosemarie joins her twin sister, Rosalie Garcia, her sister Belen Zahara and her brother Junior Trujillo in heaven and we know it is an incredible reunion! Published in The Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close