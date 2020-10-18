Landon
ROSEMARY ALEY LANDON
March 16, 1919 October 9, 2020
The family of Rosemary Aley Landon, of Colorado Springs, is deeply saddened to announce her passing on October 9, 2020. Born to the late Hamilton W. and Daisy (Gorham) Aley on March 16, 1919, she was a native of Colorado Springs. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School (Palmer) and spent two years at Gulf Park College for Women, Gulfport, MS, before completing her BA at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
Rosemary spent part of the WWII years in Philadelphia working as secretary to the Admiral of a ship building yard before returning to Colorado. On the Broadmoor Hotel dance floor she met the new pediatrician in town, Rodman Landon, fell in love and married him in 1949. Together they raised two daughters.
In the early 1970s, before continuing education became popular, Rosemary enrolled at UCCS to begin classes in biology. These classes fueled her passion for photographing the wildflowers and birds of her beloved Colorado mountains and parks. In her 70s, a new interest enlivened her life: line dancing. After learning the steps, Rosemary became an instructor at the Acacia Senior Center.
Rosemary was a member of the First Congregational Church, the Junior League, the women's medical auxiliary, and the Audabon Society. She and Rodman were charter members of The Focus Club (photography). She belonged to Centennial Chapter No. 58 of the Order of the Eastern Star and Delta Gamma Sorority.
She is preceded in death by her husband and her sisters Marian Layher and Dorothy Mowry. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Abel Hamid, daughter, Melody Landon, one niece and four nephews.
Memorial donations may be given to Shriner's Hospital for Children
(lovetotherescue.org
).
A celebration of Life service will be held at Swan-Law Mortuary chapel on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. The service will be streamed live ON Swan-Law Funeral Directors Facebook Page.