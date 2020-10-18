1/1
Rosemary Aley Landon
1919 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rosemary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Landon
ROSEMARY ALEY LANDON
March 16, 1919 October 9, 2020
The family of Rosemary Aley Landon, of Colorado Springs, is deeply saddened to announce her passing on October 9, 2020. Born to the late Hamilton W. and Daisy (Gorham) Aley on March 16, 1919, she was a native of Colorado Springs. She graduated from Colorado Springs High School (Palmer) and spent two years at Gulf Park College for Women, Gulfport, MS, before completing her BA at the University of Colorado, Boulder.
Rosemary spent part of the WWII years in Philadelphia working as secretary to the Admiral of a ship building yard before returning to Colorado. On the Broadmoor Hotel dance floor she met the new pediatrician in town, Rodman Landon, fell in love and married him in 1949. Together they raised two daughters.
In the early 1970s, before continuing education became popular, Rosemary enrolled at UCCS to begin classes in biology. These classes fueled her passion for photographing the wildflowers and birds of her beloved Colorado mountains and parks. In her 70s, a new interest enlivened her life: line dancing. After learning the steps, Rosemary became an instructor at the Acacia Senior Center.
Rosemary was a member of the First Congregational Church, the Junior League, the women's medical auxiliary, and the Audabon Society. She and Rodman were charter members of The Focus Club (photography). She belonged to Centennial Chapter No. 58 of the Order of the Eastern Star and Delta Gamma Sorority.
She is preceded in death by her husband and her sisters Marian Layher and Dorothy Mowry. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Melissa and Abel Hamid, daughter, Melody Landon, one niece and four nephews.
Memorial donations may be given to Shriner's Hospital for Children
(lovetotherescue.org).
A celebration of Life service will be held at Swan-Law Mortuary chapel on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 1 p.m. The service will be streamed live ON Swan-Law Funeral Directors Facebook Page.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Swan-Law Funeral Directors
501 North Cascade Avenue
Colorado Springs, CO 80903
7194719900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved