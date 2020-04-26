Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary (Nissley) Bellis. View Sign Service Information The Springs Funeral Services ~ NORTH 6575 Oakwood Blvd. Colorado Springs , CO 80923 (719)-358-5128 Send Flowers Obituary

Rosemary (Nissley) Bellis, 96, passed away peacefully on April 18, 2020 at home in Monument, Colorado with family members by her side.

Born to Colonel John Kraybill Nissley and his wife Ethel Mae (Douglass) on September 3, 1923 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Rosemary spent the early years of her life in both California and Arizona as her father served in the Army Air Corps.

After graduating from high school, Rosemary attended Lindenwood College in Saint Charles, Missouri and later transferred to Arizona State College in Flagstaff, Arizona during WWII while her father commanded the largest fighter training base in the Army Air Force located at Luke Airfield, Litchfield Park, Arizona.

In 1946, she earned her wings as an airline hostess with TWA, and subsequently married 2nd Lt Benjamin Neil Bellis, USAF, of Wheatland, Wyoming on September 16, 1947 in Pasadena, California.

The family was stationed throughout the United States, Europe and Turkey during Benjamin's career in the Air Force, and moved to Woodmoor upon retirement in 1981. Rosemary and Ben traveled extensively in retirement, and while at Woodmoor, Rosemary particularly enjoyed playing golf and participating in her bridge club.

Her children remember her as a caring mother and a woman of great style in everything she did. She was a devoted wife and mother, and enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Rosemary is survived by her children, Barbara (Jon) Abeles of Oak Bluffs, Massachusetts, Rebecca of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rosalyn of Alexandria, Virginia, and Benjamin Jr. (Rona) of Yigo, Guam; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

She will be laid to rest alongside her husband of seventy-two years at the United States Air Force Academy Cemetery, Air Force Academy, Colorado 80841.







