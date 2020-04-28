Gale
ROSEMARY GALE
June 19, 1934
April 23, 2020
Rosemary Gale, 85, of Colorado Springs passed away on April 23rd, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. Rosemary was born on June 19th, 1934 in Queens, New York to James & Frances Nuccio. She was a beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother, & Great-Grandmother. During her time in New York, she graduated from Queens College with a degree in Political Science, before going on to Graduate School at Adelphi University in NY. She would marry Anthony Gale in 1956, and live in New York and Tulsa, Oklahoma, before retiring to Colorado Springs in 1995. Together, they had eight children; Janet Cappellani(Richard), of New York, Andrew Gale of Connecticut, Frank Gale(Doreen) of New Mexico, Lorraine Miller(Mark) of Georgia, Valerie Dotson(Harold) of Oklahoma, Virginia Catlin(Dave) of Idaho, Ronald Gale(Colleen) of Texas, and Gregory Gale of Colorado. Rosemary is preceded in death by her Husband, Anthony Gale, her Brother, Stephen Nuccio, and Grandson Eric Miller.
Rosemary's life reflected on being a loving mother being a faithful Catholic, and cheering on the Broncos. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with her family. She is survived by her eight children, seventeen Grandchildren, and three Great-Grandchildren.
Published in The Gazette on Apr. 28, 2020