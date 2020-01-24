Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rosemary Graves. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Graves

ROSEMARY GRAVES

June 2, 1961

January 20, 2020

Rosemary (Bachicha) Graves born to Herman and Patricia Bachicha in Albuquerque, New Mexico June 2, 1961. Rosemary departed this life January 20, 2020, in her Colorado Springs home at the age of 58, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary spent her life giving the best of herself to anyone who crossed her path. Her passion was teaching, with her main focus dedicated to Special Education, but she gave many other lessons to everyone she loved everyday. Her family, and especially her grandchildren, were the light in her heart. She leaves to cherish her memory: Her devoted and loving husband of 22 years, Steve Graves; her 4 children, Jonathon, Tina, and husband, Santino, Justin, and wife, Taylor and Thomas. 3 grandchildren, Ocean, Ezra and Sonny; her mother, Patricia; brother, Donald, and wife, Tammy; and sister, Lisa. She leaves behind 5 nieces and nephews; 9 great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends, she considered family. She is preceded in death by her father, Herman and sister, Deborah.

We will celebrate Rosemary's life on January 31st, 2020, at 10:00 am at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr. C/S, CO. Lunch will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care





GravesROSEMARY GRAVESJune 2, 1961January 20, 2020Rosemary (Bachicha) Graves born to Herman and Patricia Bachicha in Albuquerque, New Mexico June 2, 1961. Rosemary departed this life January 20, 2020, in her Colorado Springs home at the age of 58, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary spent her life giving the best of herself to anyone who crossed her path. Her passion was teaching, with her main focus dedicated to Special Education, but she gave many other lessons to everyone she loved everyday. Her family, and especially her grandchildren, were the light in her heart. She leaves to cherish her memory: Her devoted and loving husband of 22 years, Steve Graves; her 4 children, Jonathon, Tina, and husband, Santino, Justin, and wife, Taylor and Thomas. 3 grandchildren, Ocean, Ezra and Sonny; her mother, Patricia; brother, Donald, and wife, Tammy; and sister, Lisa. She leaves behind 5 nieces and nephews; 9 great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends, she considered family. She is preceded in death by her father, Herman and sister, Deborah.We will celebrate Rosemary's life on January 31st, 2020, at 10:00 am at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr. C/S, CO. Lunch will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care pikespeakhospice.org Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close