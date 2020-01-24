Graves
ROSEMARY GRAVES
June 2, 1961
January 20, 2020
Rosemary (Bachicha) Graves born to Herman and Patricia Bachicha in Albuquerque, New Mexico June 2, 1961. Rosemary departed this life January 20, 2020, in her Colorado Springs home at the age of 58, surrounded by her loving family. Rosemary spent her life giving the best of herself to anyone who crossed her path. Her passion was teaching, with her main focus dedicated to Special Education, but she gave many other lessons to everyone she loved everyday. Her family, and especially her grandchildren, were the light in her heart. She leaves to cherish her memory: Her devoted and loving husband of 22 years, Steve Graves; her 4 children, Jonathon, Tina, and husband, Santino, Justin, and wife, Taylor and Thomas. 3 grandchildren, Ocean, Ezra and Sonny; her mother, Patricia; brother, Donald, and wife, Tammy; and sister, Lisa. She leaves behind 5 nieces and nephews; 9 great nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends, she considered family. She is preceded in death by her father, Herman and sister, Deborah.
We will celebrate Rosemary's life on January 31st, 2020, at 10:00 am at Saint Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 6455 Brook Park Dr. C/S, CO. Lunch will follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care pikespeakhospice.org
Published in The Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020