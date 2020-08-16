Hanson
ROSEMARY (SHOUN ) HANSON
January 20, 1930 August 6, 2020
Rosemary Shoun Hanson, 90, departed this life August 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald L. "Sam" Hanson, her parents, David A. Shoun, M.D. and Gussie Ellen Shoun, and her brother, David A. Shoun. She is survived by her son, David S. Hanson, M.D., wife, Jolene K. Johnson, M.D.; her son, James S. Hanson; her daughter, Jane H. Ross and husband, Roderick D. Ross, III; sister-in-law, Patricia L. Hanson; nieces, nephews, and loyal friends. She was a Colorado native, a graduate of Canon City High School, and attended the University of Denver. She and her husband, Sam, devoted their lives to their children. A lifelong lover of animals, especially dogs and horses, please consider a memorial contribution to the Humane Society of the Pike's Peak Region, www.hsppr.org
or to the charity of your choice
. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private services were held.