Service Information Dove-Witt Family Mortuary 6630 South US Highway Fountain , CO 80817 (719)-390-4906

Holmes

ROSEMARY (SOROKA ) HOLMES

October 8, 1952 June 21, 2019

Rosemary Soroka Holmes passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019 at the age of 66 in Colorado Springs, CO. Rosemary died in her home from natural causes.

Rosemary was born October 8, 1952 in Youngstown, OH. To Josephine and Augustus Soroka. She was born in the United States after her Polish mother and Ukrainian father moved to Youngstown, OH. Following the end of World War II. Rosemary married Tim Holmes February 28, 1991 in Security, CO. She held many jobs throughout her life including Hawaiian Tropic Suntan Company, Ohio; Thomas Steel, Ohio; Alcan Aluminum, Ohio; Central Uniform, Colorado; and Rocky Mountain Concrete, Colorado. She became co-owner of A Better Lawn Application in 2003 in Colorado. Rosemary has lived in Ohio, Florida and Colorado. She enjoyed going fishing, cruising, dancing, growing plants and caring for Congo, her African Grey Parrot. Rosemary was a member of the Ukrainian Orthodox Catholic Church and had a remarkable relationship with her angels.

Rosemary is survived by her husband, Tim Holmes; her son Joseph Soroka and his wife Brandy; her grandchildren Jacob and Benjamin Soroka; her sister Mary Patterson and her niece, Christine Morley. Rosemary also leaves behind a parrot she has provided cared to for 28 years.

Rosemary was predeceased by her parents Josephine and Augustus Soroka and her brother Michael Soroka. She is also predeceased by Woodstock, Miss Colorado, Baxter, Meowster, Miss Kitty, Rocky, Hailey and Stormy. A celebration of life will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 6-8 pm at Dove-Witt Family Mortuary in Fountain.

In lieu of flowers donation may be made in Rosemary's honor to your local Humane Society.

The greatest gift that God could send to us all is a friend who sees the faults, but doesn't blame and keeps on loving all the same. Rosemary was my gift from God.







