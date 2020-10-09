Winton

ROY CHARLES WINTON

March 4, 1934 September 19, 2020

The family of Roy Charles Winton, of Colorado Springs, are deeply saddened to announce his passing on September 19, 2020 from Prostate Cancer complications. Roy was born in El Cajon, CA to Guy and Pearl Winton on March 4, 1934.

Roy served with distinction for twenty-seven years in the United States Air Force, retiring in 1979. It was while in the Air Force, stationed at RAF Bentwaters, outside of Ipswich in the United Kingdom, that he met and married his bride of nearly sixty-five years, Angela (Audrey) Wooding. Roy did not stay retired long, joining Hewlett-Packard just a few months later and retiring once again after working at HP for twenty years. This time, retirement "stuck" and Roy spent his last twenty years enjoying his beautiful flowers and amazing garden. One of Roy's greatest joys was sharing his bounty with friends and family. We are so grateful that Roy was able to spend one final spring and summer doing what he loved.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, his older brother Guy Winton, Jr., and his daughter, Beverly Holland. He is survived by his wife Angela, their son Keith, daughter Janice and her husband Ron Miller, grandchildren Jon and Marc Holland, Angela and Brian Miller, great-grandchildren Destiny, Katie, Zayden, and Milena. He is also survived by his little sister, Kay (Roy) Willhite and many nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.

The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Abode Hospice for their care and support, especially Ellen and Bonnie, who will always be in our hearts.

Services for Roy will take place at Pikes Peak National Cemetery on October 21, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, attendance is limited to family and close friends.







