David

Rozanne loved walking amongst the flowers and the trees in the forest around her long time home in Black Forest. She is remembered by her family as an exceptionally loving mother and a dear friend to many.

July 2, 1943 - June 2, 2019

ROZANNE DAVID

Rozanne was born July 2, 1943 to Edmund and Marian (Erickson) Putnam in Sioux City, Iowa. She passed away on June 2, 2019 in Colorado Springs. She attended Central High School in Sioux City and was introduced to dance, specifically ballet, during her pre teen years. Ballet would go on to become her passion and life's work. Rozanne went on to teach and perform ballet in Omaha, Nebraska for a period then ultimately found herself in Colorado Springs where she opened her own dance school, The School of Dance Arts, in 1977. There she produced and performed in many dance productions including the performing group Fancy Dancers and the dance company Moovin, both of which she started and performed many shows around Colorado Springs in the 1980s.

Rozanne attained a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from the University of Colorado, Colorado Springs which she received in 1993. Then her focus was back to what she was born to do, teach as well as educate about the history of ballet. She then began teaching and mentoring students at The Dance Center of Colorado Springs where she continued until her retirement in May of 2019.

Her grandchildren and great grandchildren will remember her as an unfailing source of cheer, support, and fairy stories. Her contagious smile and bright eyes would light up any environment. Her enthusiastic laughter was so recognizable that it will never be forgotten.

Rozanne was an avid supporter of the fine arts in Colorado Springs and enjoyed attending events around the state including dance, music, and museum exhibits.

Rozanne was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Marian, her beloved sister Sherril Wiltgen of Desoto Iowa. She is survived by her loving husband Thomas Lawlor, son Anthony David, grandson Axel David, granddaughter Stevei Burns of Hesperia, California and six great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday August 9, 2019 at 6:00PM at the Chapman Foundation Recital Hall at The Ent Center for the Arts located at 5225 N. Nevada Ave, Colorado Springs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Care and Share Food Bank For Southern Colorado or to classical radio station KCME.







